Revive unions

When Air Marshal Malik Nur Khan took Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to the highest levels of success, he did so with the cooperation of unions. The tragic plane crash and the subsequent baseless fake licence issue and the, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ban established the fact that the PIA management has failed miserably to revive the airline.

Instead of taking advice from experienced pilots, the management derecognised Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (Palpa) and banned it. It is against the law to ban a legally constituted body. Article-17 of the constitution gives the right to form associations or unions. PIA needs to reinstate its working agreements with associations and unions to revive the ailing airline.

Capt (r) Hadi Riziv

Karachi