Commissioner orders immediate repairs of rain-damaged roads

Karachi Commissioner Dr Sohail Rajput has directed the municipal departments to complete repair work on the roads that were damaged in the recent rains.

He chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the progress of repair and maintenance work om the damaged roads. The meeting was attended by Works and Services Secretary Imran Atta Soomro, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Municipal Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman, Additional Commissioner Karachi-I, Asad Ali Khan, DIG Traffic Javed Mehar, all six deputy commissioners, who are also the administrators of all district municipal corporations (DMCs), and senior officials of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (SIDCL).

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, the commissioner said repair work was being delayed because potholes on roads were causing traffic congestion.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Chief Engineer Shaikh Saeed Ahmed informed the meeting that 194 damaged sewerage lines had been repaired.

The DIG traffic gave a detailed presentation showing 26 badly damaged roads that need immediate repair. It was decided in the meeting that the deputy commissioners and district administrators would monitor repair work, and to ensure that no delay occurs.

Rajput asked the deputy commissioners to play their role as the heads of district administrations as well as the administrators of the DMCs. It was decided that repair work of the roads would be the responsibility of the works and services department, KMC, DMCs and SIDCL, and the deputy commissioners would submit the progress report every day to the Commissioner Office.