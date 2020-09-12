Shahbaz praises Kulsoom Nawaz on her death anniversary

LAHORE: PLML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz on her death anniversary. He said Kulsoom played historic role of a loving mother, amazing sister, obedient daughter and a compassionate wife. He said she proved to be a brave and unrelenting political voice and a challenge to the dictatorial forces. She earned a distinctive place in country’s history through her courage, valour, acumen and knowledge. Shahbaz said Kulsoom, who stayed away from politics, came to the forefront at the most difficult times when the nation needed her leadership and she fought fearlessly. He said his great sister died when her husband Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam were forced into illegal imprisonment. He said she earned global respect through her character and actions. He said her love for the Holy Quran, literature and poetry remained a part of her personality.