Hindus return from India with shattered dreams

LAHORE: At least 14 members of Pakistani Hindu minority community returned from India after six months saying, "their dreams of economic prospects in the neighbouring country have been shattered."

Speaking to journalists at Waga Border crossing, Kanhaya Lal and Nanak Ram, the heads of the families, said that they went to India for better economic prospects but it was a farce and they suffered great hardships. The fact is that Hindus are living in miserable conditions there and suffered from extreme poverty and there were dangerous threats to their lives. More than 28,000 Pakistani Hindus are stranded in Jodhpur and waiting for their return home.