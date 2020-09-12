Illegal lease of 150 shops: PIT report raises serious questions over NAB probe

PESHAWAR: The report of the Provincial Inspection Team (PIT) on the illegal lease of 150 shops and other commercial buildings of PDA in Hayatabad raised serious questions on the NAB investigations.

The NAB had closed the case and sent it to the provincial government for further action. However, the NAB KP officials have officially requested for a copy of the report prepared by the PIT. A NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the matter was referred to the provincial government in accordance with the law as the shops were leased through open bidding and there was no breach of contract. Three years later the rent was increased by 25%.

Declaring the lease policy of PDA illegal, the PIT said the officers had failed in performing their duties as per the applicable laws/rules and were found guilty of misuse and abuse of authority which is cognizable offence under the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance.

National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent a letter No 3(07) Ops Div/NAB H/Q on September 8, 2020 to PIT to provide certified copy of inquiry report along with annexure regarding extension of lease period of 150 shops from three years to 33 years by PDA. It further stated to provide the information regarding misuse of power by PDA officials in award of leasing a restaurant at Bagh-e-Naran, Hayatabad, as well.

Interestingly, the NAB had referred the illegal lease cases of 150 shops and Swan Restaurant to provincial government on August 11, 2017 with the remarks that the case has been considered at appropriate level and it has been decided to refer the same to Provincial Inspection

