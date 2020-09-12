CUI holds plantation drive

Islamabad: Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector, Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) planted a sapling to kick off the 2020 Plantation Drive at the Kachnar Park in Islamabad here on Friday.

Also present at the occasion were senior officials of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and the Islamabad Capital Development Authority and Comsats University Islamabad.

Mayor Islamabad, who was the chief guest at the occasion, appreciated the important role of students in making plantation campaigns a success and said that MCI had partnered with several organizations to hold plantation drives across Islamabad.

Sheikh Ansar Aziz said that with similar efforts we will be able to restore the status of Islamabad as one of the greenest capitals of the world. CUI has earlier held two plantation drives as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of achieving Clean and Green Pakistan in 2018 and 2019 planting over 10,000 trees at designated sites across Islamabad. The drive also had the participation of government officials, research experts, staff and professors of various departments of Comsats University.