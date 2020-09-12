Two terror suspects held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested two terrorists of DAESH in an intelligence-based operation in Bahawalnagar on Friday. Explosives and arms, including two hand grenades and one SMG rifle, were seized from the suspected terrorists identified as Sadaqat Khan and Abubakar. A credible source information was received that two terrorists of DAESH were present in the area. They had planned to attack personnel of a law enforcement agency.
The CTD team of Bahawalnagar conducted a raid on Haroonabad Road and arrested the terrorists affiliated with banned/terrorist organisation IS/ DAESH. A case has been registered in CTD Multan police station. More disclosures from them are expected during investigation.