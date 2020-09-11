Study launched on persons with disability

Islamabad : Speakers called for approval of pending legislation for persons living with disabilities (PLWD) and documentation of those disabled by conflict and displacement.

They were speaking at the launch of a study report titled “Inclusion of Persons Living with Disabilities in the Social, Cultural, Political and Institutional Arena of Pakistan” launched by Potohar Mental Health Organization (PMHA).

The report compiles findings on barriers faced by PLWDs across the country. While there are similarities in different parts of the country, there are some variations too. Speakers lauded provincial governments for passing laws.

The report notes that Sindh law is most comprehensive and others should follow that. The report appreciated judiciary's reminders that the PWDs be addressed properly. The pending NA bill should learn from those experiences and come with an inclusive but singular definition of PWDs. Otherwise, different departments are left on their own to decide about that.

The report says that despite efforts to mainstream PLWDs, a lot needs to be done to ensure they get equal opportunities across the country. It highlights the fact that there is no consistent data and terminology on PLWDs in Pakistan which hinders the effective planning for the mainstreaming of this vulnerable section of the society.

Speaking on this occasion, former Senator Farhatullah Babar demanded the National Assembly to pass pending legislation for PLWDs. The bill was shelved due to COVID-19. He said that meanwhile, data of the PLWDs should be compiled, taking cognizance of those disabled by conflicts and displacements in the last several years.

Zafrullah Khan, Civic Educator, said that the timing of this publication coincides with a landmark judgment by a three member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on July 14, 2020 that has ordered the federal and provincial governments to discontinue the usage of pejorative words that offend the dignity of person like disabled, physically handicapped and mentally retarded in official correspondence, directives, notifications and circulars etc.

Harris Khalique, Secretary General HRCP hoped that the state takes this study seriously and ensures equal participation, inclusion, representation and opportunities for PLWDs. He said for stronger voice, all right based movements shall be connected with each other.