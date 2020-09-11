Pakistan not to host any Asian under-14 or ITF seniors event this year

KARACHI: Pakistan is not to host any under-14 Asian tennis championship or international seniors’ event this year.

“The tradition of hosting under-14 Asian tennis events every year in Karachi is not going to be observed this year,” said a senior tennis official on Thursday.

“We are not applying for the hosting of any such events because we don’t have enough time,” said Khalild Rehmani.

He added that only a few months are left so it was not possible to arrange the hosting of this regular feature of the city.

It is to be noted that Sindh Tennis Association has been hosting Asian under-14 tennis events in Karachi for many years.

Last year, two Asian Tennis Federation’s Super Series events were held in November at Karachi Gymkhana and DHA Creek Club.

In 2018, the same category events were held in October in which seven foreign boys and girls participated.

“We are also not going to host any international senior event as well. The situation is not feasible,” said Khalid.

He added that they did not host any international event for seniors last year as well in Karachi but Lahore hosted ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis Championship in December 2019.

“In 2018, we converted an international senior event in Karachi into a national one due to zero participation from foreign players,” said Khalid. It is pertinent to mention here that two Asian under-14 tennis championships scheduled to be played in Islamabad in April this year were cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first leg of Midcourt ATF Championship was to be held from April 4-12 and the second leg was scheduled from April 11-19.