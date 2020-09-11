Fight corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is a fact that the number of Covid-19 cases has decreased significantly. Keeping in view this impressive decrease, the government has allowed a majority of sectors to reopen. However, it is important to remember that the coronavirus has not gone away. We still need to follow SOPs and fight this fatal virus.
Afroz MJ
Turbat