September 11, 2020
September 11, 2020

Fight corona

Newspost

 
September 11, 2020

It is a fact that the number of Covid-19 cases has decreased significantly. Keeping in view this impressive decrease, the government has allowed a majority of sectors to reopen. However, it is important to remember that the coronavirus has not gone away. We still need to follow SOPs and fight this fatal virus.

Afroz MJ

Turbat

