Another NAB corruption case against Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opened another corruption case against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the provincial government over alleged irregularities in allotting land allocated to families of martyrs of the Pakistan Army.

The anti-corruption watchdog has launched an investigation into illegal allotment of land to government officers in South Punjab by the provincial authorities after getting approval from Usman Buzdar. NAB investigators have summoned records of land allotment from the provincial chief secretary. Sources said the Punjab government has allegedly failed to provide a report to NAB officials to avoid an inquiry.

The NAB Islamabad has written a letter to the Punjab chief secretary to seek details of allotment procedure and records. It emerged that hundreds of acres worth Rs 4 billion in South Punjab had been allotted to government officers who belong to the families of martyred personnel of the Pakistan Army. Buzdar had allegedly approved the land allotment to bureaucrats despite the decision was opposed by the provincial cabinet members.