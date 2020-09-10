Distillery raided, boy reunited with family

Islamabad: A distillery was raided in Khanna police limits, which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol.

On a tip off, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Buttar constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area of Pindorain.

The team under supervision of ASP Usman Tipu including SHO Khanna police station Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfaraz, ASI Haider Ali Shah along with others officials conducted a raid and recovered huge quantity of liquor, alcohol and other materials.

Police team also nabbed Asif Perviz during the raid.

Case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Shahzad Town police on Wednesday reunited ten years old boy with his family who went missing from the area, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Rescue 15 received a phone call that ten years old Qasim Naveed had been missing from Rawal Town area following which SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Buter constituted a special team to trace him.

This team headed by ASP Usman Tipu including Station House Officer of Shahzad Town police station Inspector Hakim Khan Naizi , ASI Muhammad Noman and

others started efforts to trace the boy and finally succeeded.

Police reunited the boy with his family and his parents thanked Islamabad police team for its extraordinary efforts to trace him.