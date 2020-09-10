JI distributes face masks

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has begun distributing free face masks in government schools ahead of the reopening of educational institutions following more than six months closure due to coronavirus epidemic.

JI leader Ahmed Salman Baloch distributed over 50,000 facemasks in different government schools on Wednesday. He visited different schools and handed over the face masks to heads of the schools. The decision taken by JI leadership was aimed at providing face masks to the students of poor and middle class families who could not afford masks on daily basis.