Zardari appears before AC in Tosha Khana case today

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari will appear before the Accountability Court (AC) in a Tosha Khana (Gifts Depository) case today (Wednesday).

In this regard former president has reached Islamabad from Karachi on Tuesday. The NAB had filed a reference with the Accountability Court against the former president Zardari and former prime ministers — Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani -- on violation of rules of Tosha Khana that caused a heavy loss to national exchequer.