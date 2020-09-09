Zardari appears before AC in Tosha Khana case today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari will appear before the Accountability Court (AC) in a Tosha Khana (Gifts Depository) case today (Wednesday).
In this regard former president has reached Islamabad from Karachi on Tuesday. The NAB had filed a reference with the Accountability Court against the former president Zardari and former prime ministers — Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani -- on violation of rules of Tosha Khana that caused a heavy loss to national exchequer.