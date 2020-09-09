Officials directed to get ready for anti-polio drive

ABBOTTABAD: Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday directed the district administrations and health functionaries to get ready for resuming the polio eradication endeavors, which were suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic. He was speaking at the meeting of the Divisional Polio Eradication Committee here today.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Qazi Jamilur Rahman assured deployment of security personnel with every mobile polio team for the upcoming polio vaccination campaign, to be commenced on September 21 in the entire Hazara Division. The meeting reviewed in detail the polio updates of Hazara Division and comparative assessment of outcomes of the previous three polio vaccination rounds.