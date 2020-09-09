Slaughterhouses sealed

Rawalpindi: The local administration has sealed three illegal slaughterhouses in the residential area Ferozpura here on Tuesday.

The administration also impounded over 1,000 kilograms of unhygienic and water injected meat on the occasion. The administration took the action on the complaints of the residents of the area. The locals in their written complaints to Deputy Commissioner (DC) said that they were suffering from odour round the clock due to the presence of slaughterhouses in their area.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ that a special team of city district government Rawalpindi (CDGR) under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ahmed Sohaib raided the slaughterhouses in Ferozpura and sealed them. “The slaughterhouses were being run illegally,” he said. He said that residents of the area filed a written complaint against illegal slaughterhouses running in Ferozpura.

He warned the butchers that the local government would take stern action against those who were found violating the Punjab Slaughtering Act 1963. “Butchers would go to Adiala Jail if they sell unhygienic and substandard meat,” he warned.