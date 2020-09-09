US embassy helps students prepare for CSS examinations

Islamabad : The US Embassy in Islamabad, in partnership with the American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS), hosted a virtual series engaging US academics and Pakistani students preparing for the civil service exam.

The six sessions led by American professors from the leading US universities focused on topics suggested by students and Central Superior Service (CSS) exam coaching academies, while keeping in mind the Civil Service American History exam, which is an optional but popular subject among applicants.

There was great enthusiasm among the hundreds of students who proactively engaged the US experts in the Q&A sessions after each lecture.

“We were pleased to be able to support Pakistanis preparing for the very prestigious civil service exam and wish these future leaders all the best on the exam and with their careers in public service,” said US Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler.