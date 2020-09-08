close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
September 8, 2020

Senate session summoned on Sept 15

National

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate session to meet in the Parliament House on September 15 (Tuesday) at 10.30 am. The president summoned the session in exercise of power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, said a notification issued here on Monday. The order to summon the Senate session on September 8, stands superseded.

