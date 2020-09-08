KARACHI: Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has claimed that Pakistan’s exports have increased in the post coronavirus period, while the FBR has also recorded enhanced revenue generation.

The federal government’s top-most priority is to provide conducive environment to foreign investors.

In order to reduce debts we must cut down our expenditures, the adviser on finance said and added an improvement in the lives of the people cannot be brought without earning foreign exchange.