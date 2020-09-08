Govt can’t curb crime by changing police officers: Opposition

LAHORE:Law Minister Raja Basharat has advised Opposition to submit adjournment motion over the issue of Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Salim Bajwa in Centre instead of taking up this matter in Punjab Assembly. Speaking at the debate over law and order, when an Opposition MPA mentioned the name of Asim Bajwa, Law Minister stated that he lived in Islamabad and had no link with the Punjab Assembly.

Raja Basharat stated that rather than talking about him on the PA floor, the Opposition members should ask their parties to come up with adjournment motion in National Assembly. He advised the Opposition members to remain focused on the issues related to PA.

During the debate on law and order, the Opposition in Punjab Assembly grilled the government over the deteriorating law and order in Punjab. The legislators representing the Opposition held the view that the government couldn't curb crime merely by changing the senior officials like IGP.

Syed Hassan Murtaza, PPP-P Parliamentary leader in PA said that if Zulfikar Ali Bhutto could be sentenced, why not a “policeman” could be punished. He stated was there anyone with courage to speak about former DG ISPR Asim Saleem Bajwa.

The PPP leader also said the CCPO Lahore was changed because he refused to arrest the political workers. The law minister while responding to the criticism on the government said it was PTI-led government which purchased 500 police vehicles after 15 years.

He asked how good results could be expected from any department until it was provided with best facilities. He added that the previous governments established the highway police but no vehicle was purchased for them in last 15 years. PA members, including Chaudhry Iqbal, Zahra Naqvi and others participated in the debate. The session was later adjourned until today (Tuesday).