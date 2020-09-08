CM Usman Buzdar for achieving 100pc literacy rate at all costs

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that knowledge illuminates the intellectual ken of human beings and provides vision and insight to the people. In his message, the CM stated that humans cannot progress without education and the nations have achieved new heights of development and progress because of their education systems.

He said the PTI government is providing a bright future to the children by promoting quality education and the Punjab government has adopted a composite policy to develop the education sector on modern lines that could also fulfill the needs of the time.

These steps will prove a good omen for the promotion of quality education and development of the education sector on modern lines, he continued. He reiterated that achieving 100 percent literacy rate was the government’s strong commitment which would be achieved at every cost. The primary education will be imparted in Urdu and every child will be provided equal learning opportunities by the provincial government as focus is on improving the standard of education and line departments should also play their active role in enhancing the literacy rate in the country, the CM concluded.