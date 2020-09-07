close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
Young Pharmacists

PESHAWAR: Young Pharmacists Community Pakistan has demanded registration of pharmacy department of various universities with the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan. A press release says a delegation of the community, led by Assistant Professor Dr Farman Khan, called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. Various issues related to the profession of pharmacy were discussed during the meeting.

