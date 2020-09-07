Five-star hotel reopened after repairs in Malam Jabba

MINGORA: Eminent religious scholar and preacher Maulana Tariq Jamil on Friday inaugurated the recently rebuilt five star hotel at Malam Jabba.

The five star hotel was destroyed during militancy in Swat in 2008. Talking to reporters, Maulana Tariq Jamil said that the scenic Malam Jabba was a piece of paradise on earth "Allah Almighty has bestowed beauty and serenity to this valley, therefore, it attracts thousands of tourists every year," Maulana Tariq Jamil added.

He also prayed for peace and development in the area and the whole country. "With the help of provincial government, our company has built world class chairlifts, mountain park, skiing resort and a five-star hotel which not only created jobs for the youth of the region but will help boost tourism in the region," said Wasim-ur-Rahman,

He added that his organization would continue to provide more facilities for the tourists. Sara Aman, a tourist from Karachi, said that the new hotel would attract tourists in large number to this valley which was rich in beautiful landscape. A female tourist from Lahore, Nida Yasir, told this scribe, that the snow peaked mountains, thick forests and lush green meadows always attracted tourists to this valley.