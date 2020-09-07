‘Hate-mongering on social media not to be allowed’

LAHORE: Head of Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Office.

Tahir Ashrafi congratulated Usman Buzdar on the completion of two years of PTI government. The CM told Maulana about the major projects of Punjab government. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government appreciates the role of religious scholars for the promotion of religious harmony in the province as they have extended full cooperation during Muharram to deal with religious bigotry. He lauded the role of religious scholars in the war against extremism. He said no one will be allowed to spread sectarian and hateful content on social media. Usman Buzdar said that he considers the meeting and consultation with religious scholars as an honour. The Auqaf Department in Punjab is being made more vibrant. The government will ensure the provision of Sehat Insaf Card to the students and teachers of the madrassas, he added.