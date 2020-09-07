Defence Day of Pakistan marked across KP

PESHAWAR: Various events were organised across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan on Sunday.

In the provincial capital, the day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of all martyrs of armed forces of the country who laid down their lives for defence of the motherland.

Special functions in military cantonments were held where speakers paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and ghazis of 1965 and other wars. Rich tributes were paid to recipients of Nishan-e-Haider, including hero of Kargil, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, for their indomitable courage and heroic battlefield performance.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood conferred military awards to officers and soldiers on Defence and Martyrs Day in Peshawar Cantt. The officers and soldiers were conferred with nine Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 22 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 35 Tamgha-i-Basalat, said an Inter -Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Awards of Shuhada were received by their relatives. The ceremony was attended by serving army officers and families of shuhada. Earlier, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood laid floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada.

HANGU: The day was also marked with national spirit in Hangu district on Sunday. A ceremony was held at Adda Mosque in memory of Major Muneer Khan Orakzai Shaheed, who had rendered the sacrifice of his life in the Chamb Jorian sector while fighting against the Indian forces during the 1965 war.

Major Athar presided over the ceremony. A large number of notables, relatives of Major Muneer Orakzai Shaheed and army personnel attended the ceremony. Major Athar said that today the country and nation were free because of the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani people and armed forces.

He said that the armed forces of Pakistan were capable to give a tit-for-tat response to the aggressors. Misadventure would be the biggest mistake of the enemy, he added. Later, fateha was held for the departed soul of Major Muneer Khan Orakzai Shaheed.

KHAR: The day was commemorated with national zeal in the Bajaur district. Seminars and meetings were held in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur district. Rallies were also taken out to pay homage to all those who had rendered sacrifices for the defence of the country and the nation.

Earlier, Sector Commander North, Brigadier Azhar Muneer and District Police Officer Shahzad Kokab Farooq placed floral wreaths on the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Khar and offered fateha for the departed souls.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An investiture ceremony was also held at Lieutenant Atif Qayyum Shaheed Park. Acting Station Commander Colonel Muhammad Aqib was the chief guest.

A large number of people, civil and military officials attended the ceremony. On this occasion, the speakers paid rich tributes to the martyrs for their bravery during the 1965 war with India. They pledged that they were ready to offer more sacrifices for the defence of the country and the nation.

LANDIKOTAL: The Christian community members arranged a walk on Sunday to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan. The walk was led by minority Member Provincial Assembly Wilson Wazir. It started from the Bacha Khan Chowk in Landikotal Bazaar and ended at the Landikotal Press Club.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans like Pakistan Army Zindabad and Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Wilson Wazir said minorities stood by the security forces. He added that the Pakistan Army had the capability to defend the motherland against any aggression.

WANA/TANK: The say was marked with enthusiasm in South Wazirstan and Tank districts. A grand ceremony was held at Kaniguram in South Waziristan, and in the FC Fort. Sector commander, South, deputy commissioner, relatives of martyrs and others attended the ceremony.