13 test positive for coronavirus

Rawalpindi : In last 24 hours, another 13 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district including eight patients from ICT and it is for the second time only in last four-and-a-half months that less than 10 patients have been confirmed positive from the federal capital in a day.

On August 15, four patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT. After confirmation of another 13 patients positive for the illness, the total number of patients so far reported from the region has become 21,804 while no death due to coronavirus illness was reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that 14 patients have been undergoing treatment in Rawalpindi district and all of these are admitted to Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. The number of active cases in Rawalpindi was 104 while 422 active cases of the disease were there in ICT on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning here that the virus has so far claimed as many as 456 lives in all in the twin cities including 281 in Rawalpindi and 175 in the federal capital.

In last 24 hours, only five new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from Rawalpindi to 6070 of which 5,685 patients have been discharged after achieving complete cure, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added a total of 90 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in Rawalpindi district while another 230 suspects of the disease have been under home quarantine though all of them are asymptomatic. The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT has reached 15,734 of which 15,137 have recovered so far.