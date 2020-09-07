Friendship with Pakistan in our blood: Saudi envoy

LAHORE:Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Admiral (Retd) Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki paid a visit to the University of Management and Technology (UMT) here on Sunday.

According to a press release, UMT president Ibrahim Hasan Murad warmly welcomed the ambassador. Abdul Azeez Al Dosari, Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem, UMT rector Dr Muhammad Aslam and Professor Sajjad Qamar were present.

Addressing the gathering, Ibrahim Hasan Murad thanked Admiral (Retd) Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki for visiting UMT. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had brotherly ties based on mutual respect and due to holiest mosques of Islam, friendship and unity.

He said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan relationship was like two bodies and one soul which were getting stronger and stronger. It is the love between both brotherly countries that Admiral (Retd) Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki calls Pakistan his second home. Ibrahim Murad shared with the ambassador that there should be people to people exchanges between the two countries. He also gave a brief presentation of ILM/UMT to the ambassador and also shed light on the joint collaboration of Pak-Saudi educational institutes.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki said friendship of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan was in their blood that was why the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always love and support Pakistan. He said, “We teach our youth to give respect to Pakistani flag and people as well.”

The ambassador said Pakistan was very dear and important for the region and for Muslim Ummah. King Salman also felt at home in Pakistan on his visit to Pakistan, he added. Ibrahim Hasan Murad presented a souvenir to Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki.