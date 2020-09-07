Centre, Sindh should consult us on making decisions on Karachi: ANP

The president of the Awami National Party’s Sindh chapter, Shahi Syed, on Sunday said Karachi hosted the largest concentration of the urban Pashtun population and various layers of the government could not ignore his political party in the consultation on the metropolis’s administrative and political decisions.

He was addressing a provincial cabinet meeting at his residence in which the participants discussed the party’s upcoming district-level workers’ conventions in the city to mobilise the party in Karachi.

Syed said the ANP was the only representative political party of Pashtuns who played a key role in the development and construction of the city.

He said the ANP would support all constitutional decisions of the federal and Sindh governments for the development of the city. “If the political parties ruling the Centre and the province are serious about the development of the city, they should take the ANP into confidence,” he said.

The meeting’s participants maintained the party started district-level workers’ conventions in the city after the coronavirus cases in the country started declining and the government announced the opening up of the country. In this connection, the party held its first workers’ convention of District East in New Sabzi Mandi on Sunday night where Syed and other leaders spoke to the party workers and sympathisers.

The party would convene a workers’ convention of District Korangi on September 13. The workers’ conventions in South and Central districts will be held on September 20 and September 27, respectively. Party gatherings in Malir and West districts will be organised on October 4 and October 11.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the Pashtun Students Federation, the ANP’s student wing, will organise Pashtun Cultural Day on September 23 with great enthusiasm by showcasing poetry, music, dance, attire, customs and several other aspects of culture.