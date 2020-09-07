close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
September 7, 2020

Private institutions

Newspost

 
September 7, 2020

Private schools gained popularity across the country after the state failed to provide quality education to its people. A large majority of people are more comfortable in sending their children to English-medium private schools. These schools, however, run as a business. Every month, the revenue is received in form of tuition fee. From this revenue, schools cover their expenses including salaries.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many schools had a drop in their income. As a result, many of them didn’t pay a single penny to teachers. In today’s economic conditions where everything is expensive, six months without pay was a challenge. The relevant authorities have to look into these matters and announce a relief package for private schools so that the school staff can get their dues.

Iffat Farhana

Karachi

