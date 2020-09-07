Turkey sees surge in Covid-19 cases

ANKARA: Turkey has imposed new restrictive measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 as the country witnessed an alarming surge in new cases, deaths and seriously ill patients.

The country’s capital Ankara has become the virus epicenter, followed by other cities such as Istanbul, the country’s biggest metropolis with over 16 million population, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca recently said, adding that Turkey is going through “the second peak” of the first wave of the outbreak.

The government has imposed new virus restrictions amid rising new cases and fatalities, following the lifting of most restrictions on June 1.As of Sept.6, large gatherings such as outdoors weddings and other traditional celebrations have been seriously toned down. The duration of a wedding ceremony has been limited to only an hour, with a ban on dancing, a traditional part of a wedding, as well as the serving of food.