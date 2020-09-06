Navy continues to provide humanitarian assistance to flood-affected people

The Pakistan Navy’s relief operation is continuing to meet post-flood eventualities and to ensure the rehabilitation of flooded areas with rescue and relief efforts in various parts of Sindh.

The spokesman for the navy said on Saturday that navy emergency response teams were consistently supplying basic food necessities and medical care to flood-stricken victims.

Pakistan Navy diving teams equipped with boats and special diving kits carried out search and rescue operations in District Badin and District Tando Bago in coordination with the district administrations.

Additionally, Pakistan Navy diving and response teams are stationed at various locations in Karachi and other parts of Sindh for relief activities and to counter any emergency situation due to flooding.

Troops and mobile medical teams provided relief goods and free medicines to hundreds of locals in Allah Bux Goth, Mirpur Bathoro, Ramzan Ghagar Goth, Umer Ghagar Goth, Sain Dino Jutt Goth, Allah Bux Jutt Goth, Ghulam Rathoo Jutt Goth, Rajab Khan Goth and Misri Jutt Goth in Sindh.

Besides, medical team also provided medical aid to over 300 people predisposed to various diseases due flooding in Sujawal and Mir Pur Mathelo.

In continuation of relief assistance, food packets and clean water were distributed amongst more than 2,500 vulnerable families in Hindu Goth, Surjani Town, and Korangi in Karachi. According to the spokesman, the Pakistan Navy is determined to continue humanitarian assistance and mobilise resources to help the flood-stricken families in different parts of Sindh.