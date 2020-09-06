close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2020

Achievement awards bestowed upon DC, DHO

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2020

Islamabad : The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia were awarded achievement awards for their outstanding performance and contributions in COVID-19 services.

They received the awards from the President Dr Arif Alvi at a ceremony organized by Islamabad Chambers of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia thanked ICCI for awarding him achievement award. He said that he has dedicated his award to his field staff for working day and night to vanish COVID-19 and dengue from federal capital, Islamabad. “My field staff worked irrespective of hot weather and rainy days,” he claimed.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat also thanked ICCI for awarding him achievement award and strongly appreciated field staff of DHO.

