New board for FWMC

FAISALABAD: A new board of Faisalabad Waste Management Company has been constituted for the third term.

In this regard, the 48th meeting of the Board of Directors was held at FWMC Complex. DC Muhammad Ali was unanimously nominated for the post of Chairman Board of Directors while the 9-member Board consists of 2 technical, 3 independent and 4 former official members also nominated. During the meeting Human Resources, Audit, Technical Procurement committees were also established. The Board members congratulated the DC.

During the meeting, approval was also given to set up committees to ensure transparency in the management of the company.

CEO FMC Kashif Raza Awan apprised the Board members on administrative matters. Representative Local Government Aslam Nadeem, GM Operations Col (retd) Emad Gul, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Muzammil Sultan, Dr Romana Tabassum, Dr Shafaqat Ali and Operations Manager Muhammad Ijaz Bandesha were also present on the occasion. DC/Chairman Board of Directors said the performance of Faisalabad Waste Management Company will be further improved and would worked under an effective strategy in this regard. The first priority was to deliver the services according to the expectations of public.

Ex-additional commissioner revenue eulogized: Commissioner Ishrat Ali Saturday eulogised former additional commissioner revenue Rai Wajid Ali for his deep commitment to professional services and duties. Addressing a farewell function held on the retirement of Rai Wajid, the commissioner said he was a trusted officer. He said retirement with honour and respect after a successful government job is a great reward of Allah Almighty which is only obtained by performing duties with honesty, hard work and dedication.