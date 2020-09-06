close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
September 6, 2020

Crowded buses

Newspost

 
September 6, 2020

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has recently started the BRT project. It is now officially operational for the people. Unfortunately, many commuters, especially women, are facing problems while using the service. Many women are not travelling in the bus because of the overcrowded women-only area. Most of the time, this area is occupied by men.

The management should ensure that the seats reserved for women are not used by men, so that women can travel to their schools, colleges, universities and workplaces with ease.

Aiman Salah Uddin

Peshawar

