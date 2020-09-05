Water level starts dropping: Properties damaged in villages across River Chenab belt

MULTAN: The water level in the River Chenab has started receding in Multan, which had partially damaged properties in various villages across the river belt area. However, the flood situation had been under control, officials said on Friday. The water level had been reduced to 10, 000 cusecs in the River Chenab and it would further reduce in the next 12 hours, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Multan flood focal person Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan visited the flood-prone areas and Mauzas affected by flood. He ordered the revenue staff to conduct a survey of crops to assess the damage. He said that different departments had been involved in crop surveys. The Rescue-1122 was conducting a vaccination campaign in the flood areas, he added.

Muhammad Tayyab Khan said that currently 225,000 cusecs flood water was flowing in the River Chenab and it would further go to decrease in the next 12 hours. He quoted the irrigation officials that 150,000 cusecs to 300,000 cusecs water in the River Chenab was considered as low flood level, he added.

Currently, he continued, 224,000 cusecs water was flowing in the River Chenab and the water was flowing in the limits of flood dykes.