Owner of Agha’s Supermarket dies

KARACHI: The owner of Karachi’s Agha’s Supermarket, Firoz Virani, passed away on Friday, the family announced.

“With profound grief and deep sorrow, this is to inform you that our dearest Feroz Virani passed away peacefully this morning ie 4th September,” a statement issued by the family said.

“Feroz will be remembered as a humble, honest, compassionate and an upright human being. He will be dearly missed by family and friends and by hundreds and thousands of people whose lives were touched by his generosity.”Virani’s family has asked for prayers for the deceased.Agha’s Supermarket, a landmark of the city, is located in Karachi’s Clifton area.