Three minor brothers united with family

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Punjab Patrolling Police on Friday handed over three brothers to their family who had forgotten their home’s way.

The police official told that three brothers, Sultan, 12, Qasim, 10, and Kashif, 8, went out from their home for a walk along the railway track but forgot their home’s way. Later, they reached Toba-Gojra Road near the Patrolling Police post near Chak 284/JB. When the policemen saw them, they asked questions about their home’s address but they told that they had forgotten their home’s way. However, they gave phone number of their maternal uncle Talib Hussain to the police. Later, the police handed over the children to their family.

MAN DEMANDS RECOVERY OF HIS MISSING SON: A man has demanded early recovery of his son who was missing from the last week. Mirza Ijaz Hussain of Mahmoodabad, father of missing youth Mirza Muhammad Qamar, told City police that his son went for bazaar on August 29 but did not return.

Iajz said that he had no enmity with anyone. He added that Qamar was a chartered accountant by profession and recently had returned from Islamabad after leaving a job of a company.