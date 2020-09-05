close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2020

Land reclaimed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2020

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) DG Khan recovered Rs 5.2 billion through mutation of land measuring 261 Kanal from a housing society in DG Khan. The land was transferred to DG Khan Municipal Corporation to be used for public amenities such as schools, parks, hospitals graveyards and playgrounds in the scheme..

Latest News

More From Lahore