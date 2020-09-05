Land reclaimed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) DG Khan recovered Rs 5.2 billion through mutation of land measuring 261 Kanal from a housing society in DG Khan. The land was transferred to DG Khan Municipal Corporation to be used for public amenities such as schools, parks, hospitals graveyards and playgrounds in the scheme..