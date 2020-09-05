Occupants protest as Gujjar Nullah operation continues

On the third day of the anti-encroachment operation on the Gujjar Nullah, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in coordination with the District Central administration cleared 100-foot width of the drain on Friday.

On Thursday, the District Central administration surveyed around 600 establishments illegally built on the Gujjar Nullah that had caused flooding in its surrounding areas during the recent torrential rains in Karachi.

According to KMC Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui, 100-foot width along the drain has been cleared in Liaquatabad No 4, Hasan Colony, FC Area, Teen Hatti bridge and Khamosh Colony on the directives of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, according to North Nazimabad Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Saleem, a survey of houses on the Gujjar Nullah is being conducted through GPS mapping and a mobile application. As many as four survey teams of the District Central administration surveyed houses to be demolished on the drain.

Speaking to The News, District Central Deputy Commissioner Bux Dharejo explained that the original 210-foot width of the Gujjar Nullah would be revived. As for the demolition of houses and construction of road on both sides of the drain, he said that it was being planned and the Sindh government would take a decision in this regard.

He, however, stressed that no one would be abandoned in the demolition exercise. “All households will be rehabilitated.” The survey, Dharejo, pointed out, would take a week to complete because the administration was collecting data of all the encroachments, including houses and commercial units, built on the storm water drain. He said the survey was being conducted on three strips: from Nala Stop to Cafe Piyala, to the Ziauddin Hospital and to Lyari.

“After it is completed, the report will be sent to the Sindh government to prepare a plan for the relocation of these people before these structures are demolished.” In the meantime, those living at the banks of the nullah held a protest on Friday evening against the survey near the Café Pyala hotel blocking the road connecting Gulberg and North Nazimabad. A large number of women and children also participated in the protest.

They claimed that they had been living in the area since 40 years. One of the protesters said that he was born at the bank of the Gujjar Nullah. “When our parents and grandparents constructed these houses, no one stopped us. Now we have electricity, water and gas connections. How can we be illegal?” he asked. As many as 2,042 houses, he said, were surveyed on Friday.