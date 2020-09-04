Speedy dispensation of justice: Govt to set up 120 Accountability Courts across country

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to establish 120 Accountability Courts (ACs) across the country aimed to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

In pursuance of the direction, given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a comprehensive plan has been finalised by Law and Justice Division for establishing 120 Accountability Courts across the country.

Presently, 24 Accountability Courts are functioning in the country in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur & Quetta. The plan prepared by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem, includes the overall human resource requirements and financial implications for establishing the additional Accountability Courts across the country.

On July 7, the Supreme Court had directed the Secretary Law to immediately seek instructions from the government on proposal of creating at least 120 Accountability Courts across the country and to fill up such courts with the judges and distribute all pending cases among them so that these cases are decided at fast pace and also in accordance with the time frame provided in the law.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing a case pertaining to delay in trial of cases by the Accountability Courts as well as suo moto review petition on court direction passed in cases, regarding grant of bail to co-accused.

The court had observed that the Accountability Courts to the extent of 120 as proposed need to be established to see the backlog of cases decided. The court was informed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that there were some 1226 NAB references pending before different Accountability Courts.

Similarly, the Ministry of Law and Justice in its report had submitted before the court that the break-up of pendency of 975 cases as collected from registrars of Accountability Courts on July 22, 2020.

Likewise, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice had submitted a report before the court, stating that an amount of Rs2.86 billion per annum would be required for establishment of 120 new Accountability Courts. It was submitted that an expenditure for establishment of a new Accountability court is Rs23.87 million per annum and consequently an amount of Rs2.86 billion per annum would be required for establishment of 120 new Accountability Courts. The court was further informed that the Ministry has started consultation with the relevant stakeholders for establishment of new Accountability Courts.

On the other hand NAB Chairman Justice ® Javed Iqbal in his report had submitted before the apex court to set timelines for the appellate forums, granting stay against the proceedings of Accountability Courts that hampers the progress of trials.

He had also requested the court that guidelines be set graciously directing the Ministry of Law and Justice to finalise the name of the Accountability Judge within a period of 10 days besides enhancing the period of holding office of an Accountability Judge from 3 to five years to ensure continuity.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday stated that the plan will be presented to the prime minister by the Law and Justice Division for consideration, in the coming days.

It further stated that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been vigorously focusing to expedite the process of accountability across the board, for which these additional Accountability Courts would be established.