Bilawal suffers from hairline fracture

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has fallen ill after fracturing one of his feet, it emerged on Thursday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been suffering from a hairline fracture in his left foot, which is causing problems in walking. Doctors have advised him to observe complete rest and he has to reduce his political activities till complete recovery. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had to visit the rain-affected areas of Karachi but he has postponed his plan due to the fracture.

Bilawal, however, with a fractured foot chaired a meeting related to the PPP District Malir chapter to review development projects in the area. The meeting, also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, reviewed the improvement in Karachi situation after heavy rains.