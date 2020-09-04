close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2020

Bulleh Shah Urs from today

Our Correspondent
September 4, 2020

KASUR: Three-day urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah will begin from September 4 at Kasur. The urs will start with the ‘ghusal ceremony’ of the shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah. Quran Khawani and Mehfil-e-Mushaira will be held during the urs. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manzar Javed Ali has notified a local holiday on September 5 (Saturday) on the occasion of the urs. According to the notification, the officers and personnel, who have been assigned

duty in view of possible flood in the Sutlej River, will perform their duty as normal.

