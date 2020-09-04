Asian Squash Team C’ship postponed

KARACHI: Asian Squash Federation (ASF) has postponed the 2020 Asian Team Championships to next year.

ASF’s Executive Committee after consultation with the Management Committee postponed the event to 2021.

“[This was decided] Due to the extension of the Recovery Movement Control Order to 31 Dec 2020 in Malaysia with no international participants and audience are allowed to take part in sports activities,” stated ASF.

Pakistan were the runner-up of the 2018 edition of this championship. The team consisted of Farhan Zaman, Tayyab Aslam, Ammad Fareed, and Asim Khan.

Pakistan have won 15 editions in the 39 years history of this event. The first event was held in 1981 in Karachi.