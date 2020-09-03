Punjab bans sugar transport to Sindh, Balochistan

LAHORE: Punjab government banned inter-provincial movement of sugar to Balochistan and Sindh on the orders of Federal government, ignoring the fact that there was not a single sugar mill in Balochistan and it is mainly dependent on sugar supplies from Punjab and Sindh.

The federal government took the decision of banning inter-provincial movement of sugar to Balochistan without considering the repercussion on Punjab’s economy and inter-provincial harmony among the provinces.

Punjab Food Secretary Asad Gilani said no major quantity was stopped from being transported to Sindh and Balochistan. It will be around 15 to 20 trucks only. To a question that there is no sugar mill in Balochistan and it always rely on Punjab and Sindh, Asad said “We are responsible for Punjab and its citizens only,” he said, adding that the Sindh government has more sugar stocks than Punjab. To another question if Balochsitan reciprocates and stops supplying something which is not being produced in Punjab as sugar is not produced there, he said this could be answered by the federal government which orders the inter-provincial movement of sugar.According to the data available with The News, the local administration of Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan stopped 42 trucks on August 15 to 24 after the orders were issued by the federal government.

The data showed the district administration of Rajanpur held total 14 trucks carrying 587 tons of sugar and returned back to the mills. Similarly, Rahim Yar Khan district administration held 28 trucks of sugar loaded with 20540 bags from August 16 to 25.

Sources said inter-provincial sugar movement was stopped on the National Highway but no such activities were reported on Motorway entry points. When contacted, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFSR), Syed Fakhar Imam said that Minister for Industry and Production (MoIP) Hammad Azhar was looking after sugar. Many attempts were made to contact Hammad Azhar and message was also sent, but he did not respond.