Seven secretaries, four DCs, eight DIGs transferred, posted in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has transferred seven administrative secretaries and four deputy commissioners.

According to the notification, Nadeemur Rehman, OSD, has been posted as secretary, Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Waqas Ali, OSD, as secretary, I&C Wing of S&GAD vice Masud Mukhtar already transferred and his services placed at the disposal of P&D Board for further adjustments.

Javed Akhtar, secretary (Coordination) CM Office, has been transferred and posted as Multan commissioner vice Shanul Haq who has been directed to report to S&GAD for further order, and Nadeem Sarwar, MD, Punjab Education Foundation, posted as secretary, Public Prosecution replacing Nabeel Javaid who has been posted as chief economist, P&D. Zeeshan Javaid, DC Sahiwal, has been transferred and posted as DC Sialkot vice Nasir Mahmood Bashir already transferred and directed to report to S&GAD. Saif Anwar Jappa, additional commissioner (Coordination) Rawalpindi, has replaced DC Gujrat Khuram Shahzad already transferred and made OSD. Tariq Ali Basra, OSD, has been posted as DC Mandi Bahauddin replacing Mehtab Wasim Azhar. Umar Javaid, deputy secretary (Staff) CS Office, has been transferred and posted as DC TT Singh vice Amina Munir who has been directed to report to S&GAD for further orders.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government issued a notification regarding transfer and posting of eight deputy inspectors general (DIGs) on Wednesday. Zulfiqar Hameed, capital city police officer, has been transferred and posted as additional inspector general (AIG) Operations Punjab; Umer Sheikh, deputy inspector general, has been transferred and posted as capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore; Bilal Siddique Kamyana has been transferred and posted as deputy inspector general, Special Protection Unit Punjab, Lahore; Sohail Habib Tajik, regional police officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, has been directed to report to Services & General Administration, government of Punjab till further order, Captain (retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana has been posted as RPO DG Khan; Tariq Abbas Qureshi, DIG PHP, has been transferred and posted as RPO Sahiwal and Humayun Bashir Tarar, RPO Sahiwal, has been posted as DIG Police Highway Patrolling Police Punjab.