Another BRT bus catches fire

PESHAWAR: Another bus of the Bus Transit Rapid caught fire in Hayatabad Wednesday night. The buses of the BRT, a recently launched mega project worth tens of billions of rupees, are the talk of the town as a number of issues were developed with the newly- purchased vehicles in the last several days. On Wednesday, an official of the Rescue 1122 said a bus of the BRT caught fire in Hayatabad, after which fire vehicles were rushed there. The fire was put off within no time. No casualty was reported in the incident. The cause of the fire was not known.

Smuggling bids foiled: The police foiled bids to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics during two separate actions.

An official said the police recovered 15 kilograms of heroin from a car in Gulbahar that was being smuggled down the country. Two accused Adnan and Abdul Hameed were arrested. In another action on Ring Road, the police foiled a bid to smuggle 20 kg of hashish and arrested two accused Musa and Asghar. Cases were registered against the accused.