PTI MPA accused of land grabbing

NOWSHERA: Two citizens have accused a ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator of occupying their land.

Muhammad Mushtaq Khan and Muhammad Hayat Khan, sons of Sarbuland Khan, residents of Manduri area of the Nowshera district, levelled the allegations against Member Provincial Assembly from Nowshera and District Development Committee Chairman Idrees Khattak while speaking at a news conference.

They said they and their relatives owned 2801 kanals of land near the Khairabad Railway bridge. The residents said the land was divided by consent among the family members and two of them received 200 kanals each under the arrangement.

They alleged that MPA Idrees Khattak owned a plot of land contiguous to their land. They accused the MPA of grabbing their land with the help of his front-men Yaseen, Islam bacha, Jehanzeb and local police. The residents said jirgas were arranged through the elders to reclaim the land from the MPA but in vain. The two brothers requested Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, and chief justices of the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to help provide them justice.