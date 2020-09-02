Buzdar presents two-year performance report to PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday termed the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project a “masterpiece for the residents of Lahore and overseas Pakistanis” and called for its early completion ensuring international standards of construction.

Chairing a review meeting on progress on the project here on Tuesday, the PM ordered for keeping in view the aspects including environmental protection, permanent solution to water scarcity and water pollution while carrying out the construction work. He also lauded the interest shown by foreign investment companies in Ravi Riverfront project, which he said would prove to be a landmark construction site equipped with modern amenities.

The PM issued directive to monitor the project on daily basis and remove administrative impediments in way of its smooth implementation. He also asked the authorities concerned to keep him updated about the progress on the project.

Imran Khan expressed satisfaction that construction sector in the country had witnessed growth and encouraging trend following the incentives offered by the government.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Adviser to PM Barrister Shahzad Akbar, Special Assistant Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Provincial Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt-Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project Rashid Aziz and senior government officials.

Earlier, the project chairman gave a detailed briefing on timelines and apprised the meeting about the interest of foreign investment companies in the project, infrastructure regulations and other administrative matters.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented him the two-year performance report of the provincial government. The CM also gave a briefing on administrative and political affairs of the province. Local elections and relations with allied parties were also discussed.