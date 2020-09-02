People move to safer places as water level rises in Swat River

MINGORA: The water level in the Swat River has risen to an alarming level after heavy rains, inundating the houses and hotels located near the river bank. The rising water level forced the people living near the Swat River to vacate their houses and move to safer places due to the threat of flooding. It was reported that four people, including a woman, were washed away by flash floods in Swat.

The dead were identified as Tahir, Fazal Wahid from Rahat Kot and Ijaz Khan from Kala Kot. The bodies of the three people were fished out while the Rescue 1122 launched efforts to recover the body of the woman.

About 12 bridges were also swept away by the fast-moving floodwater that also damaged several fish farms. A mosque was also damaged in Bahrain. Electricity supply was suspended in Kanju when the floodwater washed away an electricity pole.

Madain, Bahrain and Kalam were also cut off from the rest of the province after floods water washed away bridges. The local people and the tourists have started moving to safer places. Intermittent rain has been lashing Swat for the last two days. The flow of water was 81,000 cusec in Swat River at Kanju.

Meanwhile, Chairman of District Development Advisory Committee Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai asked the district administration to stay alert to cope with the threat of impending floods in the district. He asked the Tehsil Municipal Administration, Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, police and other line departments to pull up socks to deal with the looming danger.