Hotel worker electrocuted in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: An employee of a local hotel was electrocuted and three others sustained burn injuries while rescuing him in Ghazikot area on Tuesday. The four employees of the hotel in Ghazikot were removing a steal structure but suddenly a steal rod hit the heavy transmission lines, which left Waseem Shah dead. Mohammad Basharat, Mehboob Ali and Mohammad Ashiq, who attempted to rescue Waseem Shah also sustained burn wounds and were taken to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital from where they were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad where their condition was stated to be out of danger.